At least one dead at Butler Twp motorcycle crash

The coroner’s office has been called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Butler Township Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called at 8:59 p.m. to the 2700 block of Little York Road, according to Huber Heights dispatch, which dispatches for Butler Twp.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an investigator was requested at the scene, but could not give more information about the crash.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.