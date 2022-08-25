Judge rules in favor of company on Miami County mining site

In that meeting, the BZA heard from company representatives and about 15 members of the public. Key points of opposition were blasting and its effects such as noise, vibration and alleged property damage; noisy trucks and traffic-related issues; and impact on neighborhood character.

The BZA denied the conditional use permit, saying it found the planned expansion posed a hazard and/or disturbance to the neighborhood and altered the area’s character.

That led Barrett to appeal in late 2021.

In Judge Wall’s new decision, she said the BZA violated Ohio law on conditional use permits. The judge rejected the BZA ruling based on a legal error, but did not consider whether that decision was supported by substantial, reliable and probative evidence. The board might be able to impose certain conditions on approval of the permit, the judge wrote.

The case was sent back to the board for further proceedings, including whether it will impose any conditions on the permit.