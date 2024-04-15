Jury convicts man who bites, strangles Dayton officer during arrest

BreakingNews
16 minutes ago
A jury found a Dayton man guilty of charges for fighting officers last April when they tried to arrest him, biting and strangling one officer who also suffered a concussion.

Bruce Levere Broyles Jr., 39, is scheduled to be sentenced April 24 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a jury found him guilty Friday of assault on a police officer and obstructing official business, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton police responded around 10:20 p.m. April 20, 2023, to an apartment at 440 Dayton Towers Drive on a report of an assault.

A man with a disability said another man forced his way inside the apartment and struck him on the head. He identified his assailant as Broyles, who was in the hallway when officers told him he was under arrest, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Broyles immediately began to resist and then physically fight and attack officers,” the affidavit stated.

ExploreBehind the Badge: When is police use of force reasonable?

Broyles reportedly punched one officer in the face multiple times. He knocked another officer to the floor who attempted to intervene, causing her to hit her head and injure her shoulder during a struggle, the document stated.

“The defendant bit that officer before attempting to strangle the officer,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

The officer was almost knocked unconscious. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion, the affidavit stated.

Broyles is held in the Montgomery County Jail.

