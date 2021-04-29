Jury to deliberate fate of West Milton police officer accused of rape

TROY - A former West Milton police officer accused of raping a girl told a Miami County jury Thursday he “would never do anything like that.”
Kevin C. Wright, 33, of West Milton has pleaded not guilty to rape of a person under age 18 and is on trial in county Common Pleas Court.
The three felony rape charges accuse Wright of engaging in sexual conduct with another between Aug. 1, 2017, and June 1, 2018; Aug. 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019; and Dec. 8, 2019. The child was between the ages of 10 and 12 during the alleged offenses, according to the indictment.
“Absolutely not. it was like indescribable. I would never do anything like that,” Wright testified when asked by defense lawyer Jay Lopez of his reaction when told of the girl’s allegations by a sheriff’s detective.
Wright said he cooperated with investigators, giving them his cell phone and submitting to a DNA swab when asked. When told by an investigator they were searching the Wright home, Wright said that was OK. “We have absolutely nothing to hide,” he testified.
As Lopez read a list of sexual acts alleged by the girl and asked Wright if they occurred, Wright replied each time, “Absolutely not.”
The girl, now 13, told jurors Tuesday she made a comment in December 2019 to a friend who told school officials of suspected abuse. School officials talked with the girl and called police. The case was investigated by sheriff’s detectives.
" I didnt want it to happen anymore,” the girl said of her comment to the friend.
Wright had been with the West Milton Police Department since September 2018. He previously worked with the Covington Police Department. He was placed on paid administrative leave when an investigation began in December 2019. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave when the indictment was served in 2020. He has since resigned from the department.
Wright is free after posting bail.
In opening statements Monday, county Prosecutor Tony Kendell said evidence would show Wright engaged in sexual conduct with the girl beginning when she was age 10. This activity continued until late 2019 when the girl disclosed the abuse, he said.
In closing arguments Thursday, Kendell asked jurors to use common sense and look at testimony about touch DNA and from sexual abuse experts who described child reporting, often first to a peer. The girl, he said, “has no motivation to do anything but to come in here and tell the truth.”
Lopez said the girl had been disciplined in the past for not telling the truth. Prosecutors believe the girl’s story but don’t have the evidence to corroborate it, he said. “What you have is a 12 year old girl who has admitted she has lied, telling a story and other people trying to justify why this story might be possible,” Lopez said.