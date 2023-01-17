BreakingNews
Man killed in weekend shooting in Dayton ID’d
dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: Apartments planned for 19th century Riverside farmhouse site

Local News
By
6 minutes ago

A 90-unit apartment complex is being proposed on 18 acres of a Riverside residential site built in the 19th century.

The project by Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods is supported by the property owner, but opposed by some residents, Riverside records show.

A proposal by the Independence, Ohio business calls for the demolition of a farmhouse built in 1815, according to records submitted to the city.

ExplorePOPULAR: Gas station has plans for Golden Nugget location in Kettering

A plan to rezone land that includes the “Wolfe Farm” on Union Schoolhouse Road near the Forest Ridge/Quail Hollow subdivisions is set to go before the Riverside Planning Commission Wednesday night.

It calls for rezoning the land at 7544 Union Schoolhouse to a Planned Unit Development District.

The site is located just north of the Dayton border and within Fairborn School District, according to Riverside records.

ExploreEARLIER: Local pair among 8 Oakwood will consider for new school superintendent

In Other News
1
Local Focus on Montgomery County: Dayton Unit of NAACP officers given...
2
Local Focus on Greene County: Antioch launches $5M fundraising campaign
3
Local focus on Miami County: Foundation donates to hospital
4
Local focus on Warren County: Nature photo gallery open
5
Kettering school board to interview five applicants for vacant seat

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top