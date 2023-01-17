JUST IN: Apartments planned for 19th century Riverside farmhouse site

A 90-unit apartment complex is being proposed on 18 acres of a Riverside residential site built in the 19th century.
The project by Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods is supported by the property owner, but opposed by some residents, Riverside records show.
A proposal by the Independence, Ohio business calls for the demolition of a farmhouse built in 1815, according to records submitted to the city.
A plan to rezone land that includes the “Wolfe Farm” on Union Schoolhouse Road near the Forest Ridge/Quail Hollow subdivisions is set to go before the Riverside Planning Commission Wednesday night.
It calls for rezoning the land at 7544 Union Schoolhouse to a Planned Unit Development District.
The site is located just north of the Dayton border and within Fairborn School District, according to Riverside records.
About the Author