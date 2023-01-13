JUST IN: Gas station has plans for Golden Nugget Pancake House location in Kettering

Dayton Daily News reached out to Golden Nugget co-owner and spokesman John Thomas Friday morning via Thomas Restaurant Group eateries Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern and The Famous Restaurant for comment regarding the preliminary proposal submitted on behalf of Get-Go.

The Golden Nugget was founded in 1962 by Steve and Bessie Thomas. Over the years, the Thomas family opened a few more Golden Nuggets, including locations on Salem Avenue and Keowee Street on Dayton.

The current Golden Nugget was built in 2007 after a 2005 overnight fire caused by an electrical problem heavily damaged the existing building.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

GetGo Café + Market locations feature subs, burgers, wraps and breakfast sandwiches, salads, pizza, Philly cheesesteaks, smoothies, coffee and espresso drinks, according to the company’s website.

They also include fuel pumps, surcharge-free ATMs, free WIFI, free air for tires, a selection of retailer gift cards and lottery tickets.