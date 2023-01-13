Local pair among 8 Oakwood will consider for new school superintendent

• Bobbie Fiori, Beavercreek City Schools assistant superintendent, 2020-present. She has been with Beavercreek since 2003 as a principal and director of student services. Fiori previously taught in Tipp City and Middletown.

• Neil Kenneth Gupta, Worthington City Schools secondary education director, 2015-present.

• Andy Hatton, Upper Arlington Schools associate superintendent, 2019–present.

• Maura Horgan, Newark City Schools assistant superintendent, 2021-present.

• Aaron M. Marshall, La Salle High School principal/CEO, 2016-present.

• Nathan S. Schilling, Lansing (Ill.) School District 158 superintendent, 2018-present.

• Ashley Lauren Whitely, Wyoming City Schools assistant superintendent, 2018-present.

The search for a permanent successor to Kyle Ramey drew applicants from, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts and North Carolina, Campbell said.

Ramey was hired by Oakwood in 2013 after a 20-year stretch with Kettering City Schools. He stepped down Dec. 31 in a move announced several months ago.

Director of Educational Services and Human Resources Allyson Couch is his temporary replacement.

After interviews Tuesday and Wednesday, the board plans to narrow the list of candidates to three by Jan. 20, Campbell said.

Second-round interviews set for Jan. 24 will include six stakeholder groups, and a day later the list will be trimmed to two, she added.

Final interviews are planned for Jan. 31 with a selection targeted for Feb. 2, Campbell said.