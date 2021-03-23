X

JUST IN: Centerville schools selling land to Washington Twp. for new fire station

Local News
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – Centerville schools plans to sell land to Washington Twp. for a new fire station.

The land is on Franklin Street adjacent to Centerville High School, the township announced today.

The Washington Twp. Fire Department wants the land to build a fire station that would replace the department’s oldest fire station, Station 41 at 163 Maple Ave., township officials said.

The township and school district have worked together to negotiate a contract for the land purchase and establish a selling price of $42,000 per acre. The parcel being considered is approximately 5 to 6 acres, according to the township.

