JUST IN: Centerville schools selling land to Washington Twp. for new fire station

CENTERVILLE – Centerville schools plans to sell land to Washington Twp. for a new fire station.
The land is on Franklin Street adjacent to Centerville High School, the township announced today.
The Washington Twp. Fire Department wants the land to build a fire station that would replace the department’s oldest fire station, Station 41 at 163 Maple Ave., township officials said.
The township and school district have worked together to negotiate a contract for the land purchase and establish a selling price of $42,000 per acre. The parcel being considered is approximately 5 to 6 acres, according to the township.