City delays decision on Cornerstone of Centerville 110-unit apartment change

Treplus is seeking the change primarily because of the increased cost of lumber since the coronavirus pandemic hit, a company representative told council.

Centerville officials had earlier “concluded that vinyl is inconsistent with the city’s comprehensive plan and the Cornerstone Development Agreement,” city records show.

But after more than an hour of reviewing the issue in a public hearing Tuesday night, council voted to table the issue.

Dogwood Commons is intended as age-restricted housing in the northeast section of the development near I-675. The target demographic ages are those 55 or older, according to the Treplus website.