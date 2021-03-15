City delays decision on Cornerstone of Centerville 110-unit apartment change

CENTERVILLE — The city has delayed a decision on a request by a developer of new multifamily residential units at Cornerstone of Centerville North.
The request by Dogwood Commons to have vinyl as a prominent façade material for its a 110-unit development at the 156-acre mixed-use complex off Wilmington Pike near Interstate 675 was rejected unanimously by the city’s planning commission.
But Centerville City Council voted by the same margin Monday night to hold off on a decision until next month.
Dogwood developer Treplus Communities wants to change siding material on apartments from predominantly wood to vinyl, which city officials said is not permitted in Cornerstone of Centerville North Phase IV.
“This is a tough one,” Mayor Brooks Compton said before the vote. “We’re impressed with your product and we want Dogwood Commons in Centerville.”
Treplus is seeking the change primarily because of the increased cost of lumber since the coronavirus pandemic hit, a company representative told council.
Centerville officials had earlier “concluded that vinyl is inconsistent with the city’s comprehensive plan and the Cornerstone Development Agreement,” city records show.
But after more than an hour of reviewing the issue in a public hearing Tuesday night, council voted to table the issue.
Dogwood Commons is intended as age-restricted housing in the northeast section of the development near I-675. The target demographic ages are those 55 or older, according to the Treplus website.