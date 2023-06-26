JUST IN: Centerville schools to consider putting new levy on ballot this fall

Centerville School District is considering a measure that would put a 5.9-mill tax levy on the ballot this November.

The levy is meant to provide funds for current operating expenses and for general permanent improvements, the district said in a resolution.

Centerville school district voters in May 2022 approved a 10-year, 4.53-mill renewal property tax levy for regular operating expenses. The vote was 59.9% for the levy and 40.1% against it.

That levy, which generates about $9.55 million annually in the district’s budget, goes to operating costs, like teachers, classroom materials and utilities.

Centerville taxpayers pay $138.73 per year per $100,000 of property value for the levy, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

“This Board finds that the amount of taxes that can be raised within the ten-mill limitation will be insufficient to provide an adequate amount for the present and future requirements of the School District and that it is necessary to levy an additional tax in excess of that limitation for the purposes of providing funds for current operating expenses and for general permanent improvements, for a continuing period of time,” reads the resolution.

Under the proposed levy, 5.4 mills would go to operating expense and 0.5 mill would go to general permanent improvements, according to the resolution.

Centerville School District’s Board of Education is scheduled to consider the resolution tonight during its regularly scheduled meeting.