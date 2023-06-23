Developer wants to build apartments on 32-acre Washington Twp. site

A developer is looking to to construct 284 apartments on 32.6 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection of Yankee Street and Spring Valley Pike in Washington Twp.

A proposed site plan by Indiana-based CRG Residential shows 12 residential buildings mixed between two-story and three-story structures. The average size of each unit is about 1,000 square feet.

The development will feature numerous amenities, including a fitness center with a separate yoga room, a business center with co-working space and an aqua lounge with roll up doors to create indoor space in good weather months. Plans also call for covered, built-in grilling stations, a saltwater pool, outdoor restrooms, covered and uncovered seating areas, outdoor games area, a leasing center and enclosed mail and package lockers for resident deliveries.

Site plans also call for a clubhouse with a pool, plus multiple roll up doors to create indoor/outdoor space during good-weather days.

Some of the available features for the apartments will include custom light fixtures, quartz countertops, tiled backsplashes, tiled tubs/shower enclosures, framed mirrors, built-in wine racks, stainless steel appliances, private balconies.

In addition to these features, the development will have walking paths throughout.

As part of its acquisition of land, CRG Residential will purchase approximately 1.2 acres at the northeast section of Spring Valley pike and Yankee Road, which is overgrown green space and trees. The developer proposes to dedicate that land to Washington Twp. parks for “future green space enhancement or a mutually agreeable parks plan.”

CRG said it designed the site plan to have “ample green space, interior walkways and pathways and preserve much of the existing timber that runs along the entire south portion of all four properties. That area “has and will continue to serve as a natural buffer between the proposed project and the single family community to the south,” preserving more than seven acres of timber and nature, CRG said.

On Tuesday, Washington Twp. Zoning Commission continued rezoning for the project for further review and consideration of traffic analysis and density, township officials said. It will be scheduled for future consideration by the zoning commission, officials said.

CRG could not be reached for further comment.