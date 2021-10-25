JUST IN: Chappelle heading to Cincinnati for screening of his ‘Untitled’ documentary next month

Co-produced and directed by Yellow Springs residents and Academy and Emmy Award winners Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert (“American Factory”), the film (also known as “This Time This Place”) is a love letter to the beauty, quirks, culture and politics of Yellow Springs. Set against the backdrop of last summer’s emotional period of medical unease and societal unrest, the film captures a pivotal moment in which the quaint village of 3,700 found itself at a standstill. As COVID-19 shutdowns forced businesses into a bind and the nation coped with the death of George Floyd and rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, Chappelle took it upon himself to simply create art in the place he calls home.

The screening’s announcement follows on the controversial heels of Chappelle’s latest Netflix comedy special, “The Closer,” in which the comedian’s comments about the transgender community sparked a Netflix employee walkout on Oct. 20.