JUST IN: Court of Appeals upholds Air Force COVID-19 vaccine injunction

The same appeals court in September denied an Air Force emergency motion to stay the class certification and a July injunction granted by Cincinnati federal district Judge Matthew McFarland.

McFarland at the time ordered the Air Force to refrain from disciplinary or separation measures against a class of what plaintiffs’ advocates say are 10,000 unvaccinated service members.

Plaintiffs say the Air Force granted about 135 of 10,000 requests for vaccine exemptions for religious reasons — and then only to those planning to leave the service.

“The Air Force even agreed that it has not granted any religious exemptions to anyone who does not plan to leave the service within a year,” the Liberty Counsel said in a statement Wednesday. “On the other hand, in December 2021, there were a total of 2,047 service members currently with medical exemptions and 2,247 service members currently with administrative exemptions.”

Liberty Counsel is a non-profit organization that litigates in cases the organization believes involve religious freedom.

Eighteen plaintiffs, some on active duty and others in the Reserve, sued Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and others in February 2022.

A message seeking comment was sent to a spokeswoman for the Air Force Wednesday afternoon.

The Air Force has generally declined to comment on ongoing litigation. But service leaders have said vaccinations are an important part of fitness and military readiness.

A December 2021 memo from the Air Force directs commanders to take “appropriate administrative and disciplinary actions consistent with federal law and Department of the Air Force ... policy in addressing service members who refuse to obey a lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and do not have a pending separation or retirement, or medical, religious or administrative exemption.”