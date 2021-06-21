dayton-daily-news logo
JUST IN: Court upholds ruling to reinstate fired Miami Twp. officer

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

A Miami Twp. police officer fired two years ago should be reinstated, an appeals court has ruled.

A Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge’s ruling on an arbitrator’s decision to reinstate Doug Hesler has been upheld, records show.

The township’s board of trustees appealed the trial court’s denial of an application “to vacate an arbitration award that sustained a grievance regarding” the termination of Hesler, a union member, according to a summary of the appeals court ruling issued Friday.

An arbitrator ruled in Hesler’s favor after trustees voted in 2019 to terminate his employment

Hesler was dismissed from the police department in May 2019 after a township trustees’ unanimous vote, records show.

In recommending Hesler’s termination, Miami Twp. Police Chief Charlie Stiegelmeyer noted the veteran officer’s violation of the department’s recording policy, its code of conduct and core values, according to township documents.

This news organization has reached out to Miami Twp. and is awaiting comment.

