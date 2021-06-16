Fire District for Miamisburg, Miami Twp. names UD grad as acting chief

An acting fire chief has been named for the Miami Valley Fire District to succeed the only person to head that organization.
The MVFD Board of Trustees has announced it has selected Andy Harp to replace Matt Queen, whose last day on the job will be June 25.
Harp, who has more than 38 years in the fire service, has been a battalion chief since the district was formed in 2012 to serve Miamisburg and Miami Twp.
He had previously been a member of the Miamisburg Fire Department, where he last held the rank of captain, according to the district.
Harp was named Firefighter of the Year in 2004 by the Montgomery County Fire Chiefs Association. He is a graduate of the University of Dayton and was a member of the Flyers’ 1980 NCAA Division III national championship football team.