Just In: COVID delays court-martial of former AFRL commander

Since his removal from command of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) , Cooley, a two-star general, has served as special assistant to Gen. Arnold Bunch, AFMC commander, with duties focused on advancing the command’s digital campaign, the Air Force has said.

Both AFRL and AFMC are headquartered at Wright-Patterson.

Don Christensen, a former chief prosecutor for the Air Force and the president of the group Protect Our Defenders, told the Dayton Daily News in 2020 that if the Cooley case went to court-martial, he will be the first general officer in Air Force history to face such a proceeding.

“An Air Force general has never been court-martialed,” Christensen said at the time. “It’s a big deal that they’re doing this.”

“What it tells me is that the investigation has shown that the evidence is really strong, that he committed this offense,” he said.

Bunch relieved Cooley from command of AFRL in January 2020 following the accusations.