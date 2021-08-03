Just in: Dayton-area shopping center property sells for $8.5M

A shopping center property in Huber Heights recently sold for more than $8.5 million, records indicate.
Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 49 DST bought the shopping plaza at 8280-8286 Old Troy Pike from Huber Heights LLC for $8.55 million on July 27, Montgomery County records show.
The buyer is a Delaware statutory trust that gave the Ohio Secretary of State’s office a Pasadena, Calif. mailing address.
Known as North Heights Plaza, the property, which was recently marketed on Loopnet, has or has had a Dick’s Sporting Goods, Big Lots, Party City, Five Below and other retailers, including Hobby Lobby, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Sears Hometown.
The site is just north of the Old Troy Pike/Interstate 70 interchange. Traffic counts in the area exceed 52,000 cars a day on the interstate and 30,000 vehicles per day on Old Troy in front of the property, marketing materials say.
Exchange Right, based in Pasadena, invests in properties with tenants holding longer-term leases with initial terms longer than 10 years. It also favors leases backed by investment-grade corporate credit. The company also likes net-leased properties in which tenants are responsible for all operating expenses, including taxes.
A message with questions was sent to a representative of Exchange Right.