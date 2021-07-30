JUST IN: Dayton Art Institute extends weekday hours

The DAI will open two new Focus Exhibitions in conjunction with the expanded hours. “Photography through Time” will be on view July 30 through Oct. 24, and “Spotlight on Africa: Gifts from Dianne Komminsk” will be on view Aug. 7 through Nov. 4.

“Photography through Time” explores the range of photographic processes and techniques within the Dayton Art Institute’s extensive photography collection.

From early photographic processes to contemporary artworks, the exhibition will include examples of daguerreotype, cyanotype, albumen, gelatin silver, chromogenic, photogravure and inkjet photographs.

Dr. Harold Edgerton (American, 1903–1990), .30 BULLET PIERCING AN APPLE, 1964, Dye transfer print, edition 142/150. Gift of the Harold and Esther Edgerton Family Foundation, 1996.201.6

“Spotlight on Africa: Gifts from Dianne Komminsk” will feature some of the more than 300 objects Komminsk, of New Bremen, gifted the DAI during her lifetime and through her estate.

She collected contemporary art and antiquities, but her greatest interest was in the rich aesthetic qualities of art from Africa.

Kongo-Dinga peoples (Democratic Republic of the Congo, or Angola), Mask, 19th century, copper. Collection of the Dayton Art Institute, gift of the Dianne Komminsk estate. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The DAI also recently reopened The Lange Family Experiencenter, the museum’s interactive gallery for all ages. In addition, the DAI’s popular Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond series returns on August 12 with Soul Express, and informal performances on the museum’s historic Skinner pipe organ have resumed on the first and third Saturday of each month at 2 p.m.

General admission to the DAI, located at 456 Belmonte Park North, which includes access to the collection galleries, all exhibitions and The Lange Family Experiencenter is $15 adults; $10 seniors (60+), active military and groups (10 or more); $5 students (18+ with ID) and youth (ages 7–17); free for children (ages 6 and younger). Admission is also free for museum members.