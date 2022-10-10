JUST IN: Dayton pair among 3 arrested in weekend Kettering post office thefts

KETTERING — Suspected mail thefts at a Kettering post office this past weekend have led to the arrests of two Dayton residents and a Harrison Twp. man.
The arrests, which involved checks and money, came after an early Saturday morning incident at the post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd., according to police records.
Arrested on felony receiving stolen property charges were: Cameron J. Harnish, 20, of Farnham Road in Dayton; Terell D. Rose, 21, of Stop Eight Road in Harrison Twp.; and a 15-year-old Dayton boy, a police report states.
The arrests follow a series of postal thefts in Dayton and several surrounding communities, part of a surge across the U.S., officials said.
A reported 17-fold nationwide increase in checks stolen from the U.S. mail being posted for sale online has occurred as officials representing postal service and police say they are hamstrung in arresting perpetrators, a recent Dayton Daily News investigation found.
The most recent Kettering arrests came after officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving the lot of the post office shortly after midnight Saturday, documents show.
The registration was fictitious, and after an investigation, several pieces of mail that included cash and checks were recovered that were suspected to have been stolen, police records show.
Previously, officials in the Dayton region have reported that they are investigating a rash of mail-related crime. Items were stolen from at least seven different post office mailboxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and the Centerville/Washington Twp. area.
In Kettering and Riverside, nearly $75,000 in stolen checks were cashed by parties they were not issued to, police said.
The United States Postal Inspection Service has offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of suspects accused in recent armed robberies of letter carriers in Dayton and Trotwood.