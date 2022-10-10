JUST IN: Dayton pair among 3 arrested in weekend Kettering post office thefts

The most recent Kettering arrests came after officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving the lot of the post office shortly after midnight Saturday, documents show.

The registration was fictitious, and after an investigation, several pieces of mail that included cash and checks were recovered that were suspected to have been stolen, police records show.

Previously, officials in the Dayton region have reported that they are investigating a rash of mail-related crime. Items were stolen from at least seven different post office mailboxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and the Centerville/Washington Twp. area.

In Kettering and Riverside, nearly $75,000 in stolen checks were cashed by parties they were not issued to, police said.

The United States Postal Inspection Service has offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of suspects accused in recent armed robberies of letter carriers in Dayton and Trotwood.