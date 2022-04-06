JUST IN: Development fund applications point to 1,350 new local jobs

Funds would be used for construction, and the company plans to create 1,200 new jobs over the next three years, according to the county.

A second Vandalia project would see construction of a 115,000-square-foot distribution facility that would double as the base of a company’s Midwest operations. The proposed project would relocate 38 jobs and create another 20 positions, the county said.

In Washington Twp., Ram Precision, a family-owned manufacturer, seeks $500,000 to build a 40,000-square-foot addition. This project would create 20 jobs and retain 74, the county said.

Designed as an economic incentive since 1992, the ED/GE program is based on countywide sales tax proceeds from participating communities. Funds also come from shared increased tax revenues.

Communities apply for ED/GE funding on behalf of companies moving to or expanding in Montgomery County. There are typically two funding deadlines for a pair of funding rounds, in November and April.

A community of local officials recommends to county commissioners which projects should be funded and for how much.

Commissioners have the final decision.