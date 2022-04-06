JUST IN: Development fund applications point to 1,350 new local jobs

A nationally-known food manufacturer wants to expand operations to Clayton and Vandalia, according to the communities’ applications for Montgomery County development funds.
The expectation is that 100 new jobs would be created, according to a county project summary that does not name the company involved.
The company would use Montgomery County ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) funds to build a 250,000 square-foot manufacturing facility that would operate 24/7, 365 days per year, according to the county.
In Dayton, Mikesells Inc. has applied for $100,000 to renovate its Leo Street facility, a project would create 10 jobs and protect 62 current jobs, the county’s summary said.
In a project that may promise the largest number of jobs in this new batch of ED/GE applications, another unidentified company is asking for $500,000 to extend Douglas Way Road in Union, supporting the building of a 997,391 square-foot build-to-suit office and distribution facility.
Funds would be used for construction, and the company plans to create 1,200 new jobs over the next three years, according to the county.
A second Vandalia project would see construction of a 115,000-square-foot distribution facility that would double as the base of a company’s Midwest operations. The proposed project would relocate 38 jobs and create another 20 positions, the county said.
In Washington Twp., Ram Precision, a family-owned manufacturer, seeks $500,000 to build a 40,000-square-foot addition. This project would create 20 jobs and retain 74, the county said.
Designed as an economic incentive since 1992, the ED/GE program is based on countywide sales tax proceeds from participating communities. Funds also come from shared increased tax revenues.
Communities apply for ED/GE funding on behalf of companies moving to or expanding in Montgomery County. There are typically two funding deadlines for a pair of funding rounds, in November and April.
A community of local officials recommends to county commissioners which projects should be funded and for how much.
Commissioners have the final decision.
