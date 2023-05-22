JUST IN: DMAX resumes production at Moraine facility after fatal shooting last week

Days after a fatal workplace shooting, the DMAX plant has resumed engine production work, General Motors said Monday morning.
“DMAX-Moraine has resumed full production operations effective Monday, May 22, 2023,” DMAX said in a statement. “All employees and support departments should report to their regularly scheduled shifts.”
A shooting at the Dryden Road DMAX plant at about 9 p.m. Thursday killed a Dayton man and injured another stemmed from a feud involving a woman, Moraine police said.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 28-year-old Jeffrey James Allen III, Moraine police Sgt. Andy Parish said during a press conference Friday. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people were injured in the shooting, including the suspect, who shot himself in the head. He had surgery Thursday night and is in stable but critical condition, Parish said.
Police said two men — the shooter and Jeffery James Allen III, who was killed in the incident — were involved in an altercation over a woman. A third unidentified man was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooter has also not yet been identified because he has not yet been formally charged with a crime.
A GM spokesman declined to elaborate on the situation at the plant Monday.
“Please know the team at DMAX-Moraine is focused totally on the employees at the plant and in resuming operations this week, so we’re not able to conduct any interviews,” spokesman David Barnas said.
