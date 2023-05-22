JUST IN: DMAX resumes production at Moraine facility after fatal shooting last week

Police said two men — the shooter and Jeffery James Allen III, who was killed in the incident — were involved in an altercation over a woman. A third unidentified man was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter has also not yet been identified because he has not yet been formally charged with a crime.

A GM spokesman declined to elaborate on the situation at the plant Monday.

“Please know the team at DMAX-Moraine is focused totally on the employees at the plant and in resuming operations this week, so we’re not able to conduct any interviews,” spokesman David Barnas said.