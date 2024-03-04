JUST IN: Ex-Kroger site in Riverside focus of plans for townhouses, park/plaza

The land is about a mile north of Carroll High School and a mile south of the edge of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base nearest the museum.

The project site is about 9 acres that houses a shopping center formerly anchored by Kroger, Riverside Community Development Director Nia Holt said.

Kroger closed the site in March 2023 when the Cincinnati-based retailer opened a new store on Woodman Drive.

This news organization has reached out to Gracia for comment on the proposal.

The city has not received an application for the plan, Holt said. An illustration of the project indicates townhouses and a park/plaza on the south end of the property.

Gracia’s letter states the proposal “would benefit the community.” A meeting focusing on the plan is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 11 at the Dayton Metro Library, 4704 Burkhardt Ave.

“We have been directed to invite you to discuss this proposal before an application can be filed,” Gracia’s letter says. “This will be an informal meeting to give you the opportunity to review the proposed plan and discuss the proposal with the developer or their representative.”

Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF

Gracia plans to request a zoning change for the site, according to the letter. The land is zoned B-1 neighborhood business district, Holt said.

A mixed-use development would require a rezoning to an overlay district or a planned unit development district, she added.

Gracia and Catalina Trs bought the land in 2022 from Spinning Hills Plaza LLC for $1.3 million, according to Montgomery County real estate records.