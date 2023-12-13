Several Fairborn school bus routes canceled this week due to driver illnesses

Several Fairborn City Schools bus routes have been canceled this week due to driver illnesses, according to the district.

As many as nine routes were canceled collectively Monday and Tuesday at various buildings from elementary schools to Fairborn High School, officials said.

Bus driver shortages have affected area several districts in the past few years because of vacancies or illness, educators have said.

“I do understand parents’ frustration when getting a call at 5:30 in the morning that their child’s busing has been canceled,” Fairborn Superintendent Gene Lolli said in an email.

“Unfortunately, we do not know an employee is going to call off until at least between 5:00 and 5:30. Everything seemed to be going much better this year up until the last two days,” Lolli added.

When cancellations occur, the district staggers bus routes so that the same families are not affected every day, he said.

No Fairborn bus routes were canceled Wednesday and Lolli said he hopes that continues through the rest of the week.

The most recent state data shows 106 flu-related hospitalizations in the past week with a total of 298 so far this season. While the most recent hospitalizations are an 112% change over last week, these figures are still below the five-year average.

Regional outbreaks of whooping cough and pediatric pneumonia cases continue to increase, local health departments say.

Cancellations are reported to Fairborn parents through the district’s website, emails and TEC calls.

Staff Writer Samantha Wildow contributed to this report.

