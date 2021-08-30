Fairborn schools place football coach on leave

Cory Hardin, head football coach and school counselor at Fairborn High School, has been placed on paid administrative leave “pending an investigation,” according to the school district.
Fairborn City Schools officials said they will not discuss the details of an ongoing investigation. But they did say Hardin was placed on leave at 12:30 p.m. Monday, and “the scope of the investigation does not involve Mr. Hardin’s interaction with students.”
Montgomery County Jail records show that Hardin was arrested around 8 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Ackerman Boulevard by Kettering police and booked shortly before 2 p.m. into the jail on suspicion of domestic violence. He has not been formally charged.
Hardin was named Fairborn’s head coach early in 2021. Previous coach Randy Kerns led the Skyhawks to a 6-1 record in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then took a job out of state.
Fairborn’s football team lost this year’s season-opener to Tecumseh, 41-14, then had to cancel their Week 2 game against Vandalia-Butler due to COVID-19 protocols. They are scheduled to host Xenia this Friday.
Hardin is a 2005 Fairborn graduate. Despite losing his right hand in a 2005 car accident, he went on to play football at the College of Mount Saint Joseph. For the past several years, he worked in multiple roles at Chaminade-Julienne High School, including assistant football coach.