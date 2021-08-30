Fairborn schools place football coach on leave

Fairborn City Schools officials said they will not discuss the details of an ongoing investigation. But they did say Hardin was placed on leave at 12:30 p.m. Monday, and “the scope of the investigation does not involve Mr. Hardin’s interaction with students.”

Explore Schools scramble to teach hundreds of quarantined kids

Montgomery County Jail records show that Hardin was arrested around 8 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Ackerman Boulevard by Kettering police and booked shortly before 2 p.m. into the jail on suspicion of domestic violence. He has not been formally charged.