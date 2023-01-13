JUST IN: Fairborn schools seek second tax to pay for growing high school costs

FAIRBORN — Voters in the Fairborn City School District can expect to see a $24.6 million bond issue on their ballots in the May election.
The Fairborn Board of Education voted Thursday night to put a 1.7-mill bond issue on the May 2 ballot to fund the completion of construction of the new high school.
Fairborn Schools Treasurer Kevin Philo said if the bond issue is approved by the school board and then by voters in May, residents would not pay a higher tax rate than they do today. That’s because collection of funds triggered by this vote wouldn’t start until January 2027, when a separate long-term tax issue expires, he said.
But the proposed tax measure would still be “an additional levy,” Greene County Auditor David Graham has said. Graham noted earlier that “what might have been tax savings to the property owners is being offset with a tax increase.”
The new high school under construction on Commerce Center Boulevard — once estimated to cost $70 million — is now projected at $82 million, Philo has said.
Voters approved a 5.83-mill bond issue in 2020 to pay for the new high school, arts center and athletics complex in conjunction with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission funding.
However, rising costs prompted the district to delay some planned improvements — softball fields, baseball fields and tennis courts among them, district officials have said.
