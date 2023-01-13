JUST IN: Fairborn schools seek second tax to pay for growing high school costs

The Fairborn Board of Education voted Thursday night to put a 1.7-mill bond issue on the May 2 ballot to fund the completion of construction of the new high school.

Fairborn Schools Treasurer Kevin Philo said if the bond issue is approved by the school board and then by voters in May, residents would not pay a higher tax rate than they do today. That’s because collection of funds triggered by this vote wouldn’t start until January 2027, when a separate long-term tax issue expires, he said.