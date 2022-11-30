Fairborn schools consider tax levy to cover inflated costs of new high school

Philo said if approved by the board and voters in May, the proposed bond issue would not mean residents would pay a higher tax rate than they do today. He said that’s because collection of funds from the 2023 bond would start in January 2027, when a separate 2-mill tax issue expires.

The proposed bond issue would fund about $10 million in work that had been planned, Philo said.

“This is really to complete the high school project,” he told the board. “Approximately a year ago, we had some costs that had increased.”

That includes work at abatement and demolition of Baker Middle School, said Jeff Patrick, district business operations director.