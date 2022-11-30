Fairborn schools consider tax levy to cover inflated costs of new high school

FAIRBORN — A $24.6 million bond issue to fund projects that were cut from the new Fairborn High School and other buildings due to inflation is being considered.
The Fairborn City Schools board of education Thursday night is expected to address a resolution to place what Treasurer Kevin Philo estimated to be a 1.75-mill tax issue on the May 2023 ballot.
Voters approved a 5.83-mill bond issue in 2020 to pay for the new high school, arts center and athletics complex in conjunction with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission funding.
However, rising costs prompted the district to delay some planned improvements — softball fields, baseball fields and tennis courts among them, district officials said.
The new high school on Commerce Center Boulevard — once estimated to cost $70 million — is now projected at $82 million, Philo told board members earlier.
Philo said if approved by the board and voters in May, the proposed bond issue would not mean residents would pay a higher tax rate than they do today. He said that’s because collection of funds from the 2023 bond would start in January 2027, when a separate 2-mill tax issue expires.
The proposed bond issue would fund about $10 million in work that had been planned, Philo said.
“This is really to complete the high school project,” he told the board. “Approximately a year ago, we had some costs that had increased.”
That includes work at abatement and demolition of Baker Middle School, said Jeff Patrick, district business operations director.
