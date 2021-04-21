JUST IN: In an historic first, a former AFRL commander will face court-martial

Bunch relieved Cooley from command of AFRL in January 2020 following the accusations.

“After a comprehensive review of all of the evidence from the investigation and the Article 32 preliminary hearing, I’ve informed Maj. Gen. Cooley of my decision to move his case to general court-martial,” Bunch said in Wednesday’s announcement from AFMC. “I can assure you this was not a decision made lightly, but I believe it was the right decision.”

The charge stems from an August 12, 2018 off-duty incident in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Cooley allegedly made unwanted sexual advances by kissing and touching a female victim. The civilian victim is not a military member or DoD employee.

Following an investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Bunch relieved Cooley of his command of the Air Force Research Laboratory January 15, 2020. Subsequently, Cooley has served as special assistant to Bunch, with duties focused primarily on advancing the command’s Digital Campaign.

Last October, Bunch appointed Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., as authority to review evidence and make an initial disposition decision. In November, Kirkland preferred the charge against Cooley, setting up an Article 32 preliminary hearing, which convened at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on February 8, 2021. AFMC and AFRL are headquartered at Wright-Patterson.

“During the proceeding, similar to a civilian grand jury, a senior military judge was appointed as the preliminary hearing officer to review the charges and testimony to determine if probable cause existed that the accused committed a UCMJ offense,” AFMC said.

The Air Force trial judiciary will identify a senior military judge and coordinate timing and venue for the court-martial proceeding, AFMC said.

Jurors, or court members, must either be officers of higher rank, or equivalent grade but with an earlier date of rank to the accused.

Cooley is presumed innocent until proven otherwise by competent legal authority.