Judge to decide whether ex-AFRL commander to be court-martialed

“The civilian victim is not a military member or (Department of Defense) employee,” according to AFMC.

General Arnold W. Bunch Jr., commander of Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), relieved Cooley from command of AFRL some 13 months ago.

Since then, Cooley has served as special assistant to Bunch, with duties focused primarily on advancing the command’s digital campaign, the command said.

Bunch last year appointed Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, as the authority to independently review all available evidence and make an initial disposition decision on the case.

Both AFRL and AFMC are headquartered at Wright-Patterson.