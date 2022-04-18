JUST IN: Judge to decide court-martial for ex-AFRL commander Maj. Gen. William Cooley at Wright-Patterson

A military judge will decide the court-martial for former AFRL commander Maj. Gen. William Cooley this week instead of a jury of his peers.
Cooley requested the judge before his attorney and the prosecution team questioned two- and three-star generals on the first day of his court-martial that opened today at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Cooley, former boss of the Air Force Research Laboratory, is accused of making sexual advances toward a civilian woman, kissing and groping her through her clothes while off-duty in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in August 2018.
The military trial was set to begin Jan. 10 at Wright-Patterson, where Cooley today works with the commander of Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC). The trial was continued until today, and it’s expected to last up to two weeks, an Air Force spokesman has said.
