BreakingNews
Security guard shoots 1 in robbery at Dayton AutoZone
dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: Judge to decide court-martial for ex-AFRL commander Maj. Gen. William Cooley at Wright-Patterson

Maj. Gen. William Cooley, then the Air Force Research Laboratory commander, delivers opening remarks at the AFRL Commander’s Challenge 2017 kick off. (U.S. Air Force photo/John Harrington)

Combined ShapeCaption
Maj. Gen. William Cooley, then the Air Force Research Laboratory commander, delivers opening remarks at the AFRL Commander’s Challenge 2017 kick off. (U.S. Air Force photo/John Harrington)

Local News
By
14 minutes ago

A military judge will decide the court-martial for former AFRL commander Maj. Gen. William Cooley this week instead of a jury of his peers.

Cooley requested the judge before his attorney and the prosecution team questioned two- and three-star generals on the first day of his court-martial that opened today at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Cooley, former boss of the Air Force Research Laboratory, is accused of making sexual advances toward a civilian woman, kissing and groping her through her clothes while off-duty in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in August 2018.

ExploreCourt-martial of two-star Air Force general begins Monday

The military trial was set to begin Jan. 10 at Wright-Patterson, where Cooley today works with the commander of Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC). The trial was continued until today, and it’s expected to last up to two weeks, an Air Force spokesman has said.

In Other News
1
Snow, rain possible this morning; Chilly temperatures today
2
Franklin latest local city to pursue higher license plate tax
3
Warm weather brings surge of kittens needing fosters
4
PHOTOS: Ohio Republican candidates for U.S. Senate debated at Central...
5
Fairborn plan calls for 141 new homes on nearly 30 acres near I-675

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top