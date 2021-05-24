dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: Kettering business gets Ohio aid to create 95 full-time jobs

A Kettering business expecting to create 95 full-time jobs is one of several companies in line to receive state aid. FILE
A Kettering business expecting to create 95 full-time jobs is one of several companies in line to receive state aid. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 14 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – A Kettering business expecting to create 95 full-time jobs is one of several companies in line to receive state aid for its expansion.

Resonetics LLC, a Miami Valley Research Park company specializing in micromanufacturing, has one of nine projects that will get state assistance, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Monday.

ExploreTRAFFIC: County Line widening in Kettering nears, slowing traffic, closing lanes

Resonetics’ expansion is expected to generate $5 million in new annual payroll and retain $7.3 million in existing payroll, according to the state.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved a 1.493%, eight-year tax credit for this project, according to the announcement.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top