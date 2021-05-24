JUST IN: Kettering business gets Ohio aid to create 95 full-time jobs

KETTERING – A Kettering business expecting to create 95 full-time jobs is one of several companies in line to receive state aid for its expansion.
Resonetics LLC, a Miami Valley Research Park company specializing in micromanufacturing, has one of nine projects that will get state assistance, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Monday.
Resonetics’ expansion is expected to generate $5 million in new annual payroll and retain $7.3 million in existing payroll, according to the state.
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved a 1.493%, eight-year tax credit for this project, according to the announcement.