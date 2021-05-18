Business joins Dayton-area suburban fiber optics network to expand service

CENTERVILLE — A Georgia-based business has announced a joint effort to expand its fiber broadband network to communities in the Miami Valley Communications Council.
Point Broadband will bring fiber-to-the-home Internet service to residents and businesses of Centerville, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro and West Carrollton, according to the announcement by the MVCC.
MVCC members are connected to the GATEway Public Fiber Network, a $3 million project now expanding to what will be a 44-mile ring, officials said.
The business will provide symmetrical Internet speeds – the same download and upload speeds - up to 10 Gigabits, along with a full suite of enhanced digital voice services, the announcement states.
Point Broadband said the new fiber deployment will be an expansion of its central Ohio fiber footprint.
The company also provides services in Alabama, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia, according to its website.