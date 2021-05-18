Business joins Dayton-area suburban fiber optics network to expand service

Point Broadband will bring fiber-to-the-home Internet service to residents and businesses of Centerville, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro and West Carrollton, according to the announcement by the MVCC.

MVCC members are connected to the GATEway Public Fiber Network, a $3 million project now expanding to what will be a 44-mile ring, officials said.