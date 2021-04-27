X

Kettering four-story housing site under construction after receiving Ohio tax credits

Hempstead Landing is a general occupancy workforce housing community being built on Hempstead Station Drive. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – A four-story, 40-unit residential building is under construction on Hempstead Station Drive.

Hempstead Landing is a “general occupancy workforce housing community,” according to Spire Development, which is working on the project.

The 38,410-square-foot structure will be located on 1.175 acres just south of the U.S. Post Office, which is at the corner of Stroop Road, according to the city.

Hempstead Landing received 9% housing tax credits from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency last year and is expected to open in 2022, the Columbus-area developer’s website states.

Construction began after permits were issued last month and the building will have a combination of one- to three- bedroom units, said Tom Robillard, Kettering planning and development director.

