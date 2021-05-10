JUST IN: Kettering road closing, traffic detours for bridge work

KETTERING – A road closing due to bridge repair is set to occur this week, according to the city.
West Dorothy Lane will close to through traffic between Southern Boulevard and Far Hills Avenue from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday.
That section of road will be shut down for the $3 million Ridgeway Road bridge replacement, Kettering officials said.
Local traffic will be maintained on West Dorothy, but the road will be blocked at the Ridgeway bridge, according to the city.
The closure is necessary to pour the concrete deck on the new Ridgeway bridge over West Dorothy. The detour route for West Dorothy will use Southern Boulevard, West Stroop Road and Far Hills Avenue for both directions of Dorothy traffic, according to the city.
