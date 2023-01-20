JUST IN: Kettering school board picks new member to fill vacancy

She has experience in strategic planning, program and business development, market research, management, and customer service, according to her letter of interest.

A graduate of Miami University and Indiana Wesleyan, Richards also serves on the Kettering City Schools Forward Foundation board of directors and previously served on the Woodhaven Swim and Tennis Club board of directors.

Henderson said the panel plans to vote on the appointment of Richards at the Jan. 24 school board meeting.

Parks, a 19-year board member, retired from the board to focus on professional work opportunities, according to her Dec. 29 letter.

Parks was elected to five, four-year terms starting in 2003, facing opposition in two races, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections records.

The board previously said Parks’ successor will complete the remaining year of the term, with the expectation that they will run for election for a full four-year term in November 2023.