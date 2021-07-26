JUST IN: Kettering to offer Miami Valley Research Park business $200K to add jobs

dayton-daily-news logo
Kettering plans to give a Miami Valley Research Park medical device business a $200,000 incentive to add more than 90 jobs. FILE

By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING — The city plans to give a Miami Valley Research Park medical device business a $200,000 incentive to add more than 90 jobs.

The deal would help Resonetics keep and expand its operation on College Drive, where it has about 147 employees in a 20,000 square foot facility on 4.5 acres it moved to in 2013, according to the city.

Earlier this month Kettering City Council approved the sale of about 2.3 acres to a Beavercreek construction and real estate development company.

The land sale would also help Resonetics to add space and jobs at the 1,250-acre business park, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman has said.

City council Tuesday night is expected to pass a measure allowing Schwieterman to sign an agreement with the company that would include $200,000 over five years, city records show.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved a 1.493%, eight-year tax credit valued at $570,000 for the expansion, Lisa Colbert of the Ohio Development Services Agency has said.

Resonetics’ expansion is expected add 95 jobs, generating $5 million in new annual payroll and retain $7.3 million in existing payroll, according to the state.

State figures show the new payroll would average about $52,000 a year per job.

The business, based in Nashua, N.H., focuses its technology on components and assemblies for medical device and diagnostics manufacturers, according to its website.

