NEW DETAILS: Kettering offering $600K in incentives for Miami Valley Research Park land

KETTERING – The city is considering giving up to $600,000 in economic incentives to a company that owns about 10 acres at Miami Valley Research Park.
The economic incentive calls for the city to provide Kettering Founders LLC a grant of up to $600,000 “to attract new tenants” to property it owns at 1900 Founders Drive, Kettering records show.
Kettering Founders LLC is listed in local property records as the owner for 1900 Founders - which is just under 10 acres - 3155 Research and the 10-plus acres of land on Research Boulevard.
The tax-mailing address for Kettering Founders is the same as the Solon, Ohio mailing address for Cleveland-based Industrial Commercial Properties.
Kettering 3123 Research LLC and Kettering 3139 Research LLC, which purchased corresponding properties in the park, have the same street address, as well.
The economic incentives would be limited to the Founders Drive address, records show.
Kettering City Council is scheduled to consider the issue at its Tuesday night meeting.