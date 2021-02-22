X

NEW DETAILS: Kettering offering $600K in incentives for Miami Valley Research Park land

The city is considering giving up to $600,000 in economic incentives to a company for about 10 acres at Miami Valley Research Park. FILE
The city is considering giving up to $600,000 in economic incentives to a company for about 10 acres at Miami Valley Research Park. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 36 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – The city is considering giving up to $600,000 in economic incentives to a company that owns about 10 acres at Miami Valley Research Park.

The economic incentive calls for the city to provide Kettering Founders LLC a grant of up to $600,000 “to attract new tenants” to property it owns at 1900 Founders Drive, Kettering records show.

Kettering Founders LLC is listed in local property records as the owner for 1900 Founders - which is just under 10 acres - 3155 Research and the 10-plus acres of land on Research Boulevard.

ExplorePUBLIC SAFETY: Crisis intervention specialist helps Kettering police assess mental health calls

The tax-mailing address for Kettering Founders is the same as the Solon, Ohio mailing address for Cleveland-based Industrial Commercial Properties.

Kettering 3123 Research LLC and Kettering 3139 Research LLC, which purchased corresponding properties in the park, have the same street address, as well.

The economic incentives would be limited to the Founders Drive address, records show.

Kettering City Council is scheduled to consider the issue at its Tuesday night meeting.

ExplorePOPULAR: 100-year-old historical items mysteriously returned to Kettering Cox mansion

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.