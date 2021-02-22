NEW DETAILS: Kettering offering $600K in incentives for Miami Valley Research Park land

The economic incentive calls for the city to provide Kettering Founders LLC a grant of up to $600,000 “to attract new tenants” to property it owns at 1900 Founders Drive, Kettering records show.

Kettering Founders LLC is listed in local property records as the owner for 1900 Founders - which is just under 10 acres - 3155 Research and the 10-plus acres of land on Research Boulevard.