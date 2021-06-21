JUST IN: Miami Twp. building sells for $7 million

The center on site was originally dedicated as a federal records storehouse in October 2003. The National Archives and Records Administration dedicated the building as its Great Lakes Region Kingsridge records center facility.

At the time, the government said the building had 45 employees and could host 30 visitor researchers. Its five bays could accommodate 1.2 million cubic feet of records, the government said.

The Kingsridge building was one of four National Archive facilities in the Dayton area in 2003, with all the sites offering a combined capacity of nearly 4 million cubic feet.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at closed records centers have been responding to emergency requests for records, a National Archives web site says. Attempts to call the center were unsuccessful Monday.