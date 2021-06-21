JUST IN: Miami Twp. building sells for $7 million

An industrial building in Miami Twp. just sold for a little over $7 million, Montgomery County property records show.
The 217,330-square-foot building that has served as the home to a local National Archives & Records Administration operation since 2003 changed hands in a sale dated June 15.
NGP VII DAYTON OH LLC is listed as the buyer, a company with a McLean Va. mailing address. The seller was Core Civic Inc., a Nashville, Tenn.-based real estate investment trust that bought the building in October 2018.
The buyer also purchased just over 12 acres of land.
The buyer’s street address is the same address as Walton Development & Management Inc., which describes itself on a web site as an “international real estate asset management company focused on pre-development land in the path of growth.” An email with questions was sent to Walton Monday.
The center on site was originally dedicated as a federal records storehouse in October 2003. The National Archives and Records Administration dedicated the building as its Great Lakes Region Kingsridge records center facility.
At the time, the government said the building had 45 employees and could host 30 visitor researchers. Its five bays could accommodate 1.2 million cubic feet of records, the government said.
The Kingsridge building was one of four National Archive facilities in the Dayton area in 2003, with all the sites offering a combined capacity of nearly 4 million cubic feet.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at closed records centers have been responding to emergency requests for records, a National Archives web site says. Attempts to call the center were unsuccessful Monday.