JUST IN: New Fairborn mayor takes oath, seeks to make city ‘the go-to community’

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick took his oath Monday night, focusing on teamwork and volunteerism to help improve the city.

“I want Fairborn to be a safe place for our citizens to live …. It also means that all citizens play a role in keeping Fairborn a safe place,” Kirkpatrick said. “If you’re not sure how you can be a part of that, please ask someone.”

Kirkpatrick also said he want to work closely with Fairborn City Schools, the area chamber of commerce, Bath Twp., Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base “to make Fairborn and the surrounding area the go-to community because of even closer and better relationships with increased business and professional opportunities for all.”

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

He defeated Deputy Mayor Kevin Knepp in last month’s general election to succeed Mayor Paul Keller, who leaves city council after 10 years, the past six as mayor.

While he thanked both Keller and Knepp, “it is now the challenge of this council … to expand on what they have accomplished and to move the city of Fairborn even further and to new heights.”

Keller said as he reflects on his decade as an elected official “I see significant change” in the city adopting a strategic plan and attracting new housing developments.

“And I see an overall brighter outlook for the city,” he said.

ExploreEARLIER: Fairborn 160-unit apartment complex work expected to start next year

Keller “served with his whole heart,” City Councilman Clint Allen said. “He put his sights on economic development and he didn’t stop.”

Kirkpatrick was sworn in along incumbent city council members Tana Stanton and Allen, who also won re-election. Sylvia Chess, who fills the seat vacated by Knepp, also took her oath after finishing third in a five-candidate race for three seats.

Kirkpatrick was first elected mayor in 2013, a position he held until 2017. He later served as executive director of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce from May 2022 to May 2023.

ExplorePOPULAR: Fairborn city manager to resign, council OKs separation agreement
In Other News
1
Dayton will use levy funds for housing; but will that be enough for...
2
Oakwood suspends work on Ohio 48 roundabout proposal
3
Dayton Public Schools continues search for superintendent
4
Senators propose ban on home growing, other changes to Ohio’s new legal...
5
Miami Twp. police levy on March ballot could be flat renewal, or...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top