JUST IN: New Fairborn mayor takes oath, seeks to make city ‘the go-to community’

Kirkpatrick also said he want to work closely with Fairborn City Schools, the area chamber of commerce, Bath Twp., Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base “to make Fairborn and the surrounding area the go-to community because of even closer and better relationships with increased business and professional opportunities for all.”

Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

He defeated Deputy Mayor Kevin Knepp in last month’s general election to succeed Mayor Paul Keller, who leaves city council after 10 years, the past six as mayor.

While he thanked both Keller and Knepp, “it is now the challenge of this council … to expand on what they have accomplished and to move the city of Fairborn even further and to new heights.”

Keller said as he reflects on his decade as an elected official “I see significant change” in the city adopting a strategic plan and attracting new housing developments.

“And I see an overall brighter outlook for the city,” he said.

Keller “served with his whole heart,” City Councilman Clint Allen said. “He put his sights on economic development and he didn’t stop.”

Kirkpatrick was sworn in along incumbent city council members Tana Stanton and Allen, who also won re-election. Sylvia Chess, who fills the seat vacated by Knepp, also took her oath after finishing third in a five-candidate race for three seats.

Kirkpatrick was first elected mayor in 2013, a position he held until 2017. He later served as executive director of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce from May 2022 to May 2023.