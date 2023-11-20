JUST IN: Fairborn city manager to resign, accept separation agreement

Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson is resigning effective Dec. 31 and a negotiated separation agreement is being considered by city council tonight.

Fairborn will pay Anderson for three months at his normal salary through March, according to city records.

He will receive a lump sum payment “as soon as practical” after Jan. 1, 100% of his unused vacation time and 25% of his accrued sick leave, documents show.

Anderson was approved as city manager in March 2017 and formerly served in the same position for Vandalia.

Before being named to his current role, Anderson served as the city’s economic development director.

He told the Dayton Daily News in 2017 that his “goal is to keep everything moving the way it’s been moving, which is forward.

“I think one of the reasons I was selected as an internal candidate is I think city council has been pleased with how we’ve been doing with our department,” he said at the time.

