Fairborn 160-unit apartment complex work expected to start next year

Construction of 160 apartments is expected to start next year on about vacant 30 acres off Beaver Valley Road near Interstate 675.

Redwood Living’s plan is 20 units larger one the city signed off on last year and will expand the suburban Cleveland developer’s presence in the Dayton market.

One nearby resident told city officials the housing plan on Fairborn’s southern edge was “too dense” while concerns about stormwater and traffic issues have also been raised.

But Fairborn City Planner Kathleen Riggs said documents have been reviewed by Greene County officials and include sufficient drainage.

Feedback from nearby Beavercreek Twp. landowners and community groups was also considered, she said, before the proposal gained unanimous support from the Fairborn planning board before city council approved it Monday night.

The Redwood plan has received “a lot of discussion” that included significant work in “hammering out the details,” Fairborn Councilman Clint Allen said.

Redwood’s Greg Thurman said the plan is designed economically.

“I’m a proponent of using land very efficiently and minimizing sprawl,” Thurman said.

“We have 44% open space on the plan with three different ponds, sidewalks (and) green space,” he added. “So, we think the density is appropriate. Yeah, it sounds high. But it really isn’t when you look at urban sprawl.”

The development’s access will be from Beaver Valley, “which was built to handle and accommodate the amount of traffic that this development is proposing,” Riggs said.

It will be next to Park Hills Crossing, a similar development operated by Redwood, Riggs said.

Emergency vehicles can go through a secured gate between the two housing developments, but “there will be no cut-through traffic” for others, Riggs said.

Redwood also has plans for — or apartments in — Centerville, Dayton, Riverside, Sugarcreek Twp. and Vandalia.

This plan will include 25 buildings of single-story apartments that have two bedrooms, two baths, and two-car garages and driveways with monthly rents between $1,800 to $2,400, Riggs said.

The buildings will include brick/stone veneer and vinyl siding, according to Fairborn records.

The development will have four private streets and tree buffering between it and Cambridge Drive as well as along Beaver Valley, Riggs said.

The buildings will have minimum setbacks of 45 feet, which is fairly consistent with neighboring homes, she added.