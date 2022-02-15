JUST IN: New juice bar coming to Wright Dunbar

Hamburger icon
The second annual Wright Dunbar Day Block Party, organized by Dayton entrepreneur Tae Winston was held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday. This year’s event was twice the size of 2020’s debut celebration featuring 120 vendors and 25 food trucks. Sunday was also the last day for dine-in and carryout at Texas Beef & Cattle Company. The restaurant opened in the Wright Dunbar Business District in 2016 and will be focusing solely on catering with hopes of finding a new location in the future. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Cornelius Frolik
20 minutes ago

A new juice and smoothie bar will be opening soon in the Wright Dunbar business district.

Juicing Jammers Juice and Smoothie Bar is moving into a space at 13 N. Williams St, and the Black- and woman-owned business has signed a multi-year lease to occupy the space.

The Entrepreneurs Shoppe, located in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar Business District, celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday, May 30, 2021 with a block party on N. Williams St. featuring nine food trucks, vendors and a DJ. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Owner Tawnni Miles started the business in 2017 and bought a trailer in 2020, which she took to a variety of events and farmers’ markets.

The new space will allow the business to expand its menu to offer yogurt bowls, acai bowls, lemonades, overnight oats, avocado toast, fruit bowls and salads, according to a release from Wright Dunbar Inc.

“As a registered nurse, I knew changing our diets was key to curing the ailments attacking health,” Miles said in the release. “So, what better way than to show up with the healthiest and most nutritious juices, lemonade, and yogurt bowls.”

The new business is expected to open this spring.

Millions of dollars in new investments for projects in West Dayton including the old Wright Dunbar neighborhood on West Third.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

