JUST IN: New juice bar coming to Wright Dunbar

A new juice and smoothie bar will be opening soon in the Wright Dunbar business district.
Juicing Jammers Juice and Smoothie Bar is moving into a space at 13 N. Williams St, and the Black- and woman-owned business has signed a multi-year lease to occupy the space.
Owner Tawnni Miles started the business in 2017 and bought a trailer in 2020, which she took to a variety of events and farmers’ markets.
The new space will allow the business to expand its menu to offer yogurt bowls, acai bowls, lemonades, overnight oats, avocado toast, fruit bowls and salads, according to a release from Wright Dunbar Inc.
“As a registered nurse, I knew changing our diets was key to curing the ailments attacking health,” Miles said in the release. “So, what better way than to show up with the healthiest and most nutritious juices, lemonade, and yogurt bowls.”
The new business is expected to open this spring.
