Next round of dates for Dave Chappelle & Friends; Tickets go on sale Wednesday

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. for 9 p.m. shows on Wednesday, June 2, Thursday, June 3, Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5. Performances will be held at Wirrrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs.

Patrons are reminded that this is an 18+ event. Attendees without a valid ID will not be admitted. It is also an outdoor event and masks must be worn at all times onsite and temperatures will be checked upon entry. It is also a cell phone free event. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected.