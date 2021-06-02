dayton-daily-news logo
NEW DETAILS: John Stafford, retired superintendent seek vacant school board seat

A businessman cited by police with aggravated menacing and a former superintendent are among the candidates for a vacant board of education seat. FILE
A businessman cited by police with aggravated menacing and a former superintendent are among the candidates for a vacant board of education seat. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

By Nick Blizzard

BELLBROOK – A businessman recently cited by police with aggravated menacing and a former superintendent are among the candidates for a vacant board of education seat.

Jeweler John Stafford and retired administrator Keith St. Pierre are two of 10 are interviewing for a vacancy on Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Board of Education, according to the school district.

Other candidates include Heidi Anderson, Tristina Ellenburg, Amy Kemper, Mike Kinsey, Dr. David Lees, Meghann Naveau, Christina Pavlak and B. Eric Price, according to the district.

The decision to replace Karen Long, who resigned, by interviewing all applicants came after a special board of education meeting Tuesday.

Stafford, 63, the owner of Stafford Jewelers, is facing a June 7 Xenia Municipal Court date in connection with an aggravated menacing charge, court records show.

Stafford was taken into custody May 24 by Sugarcreek Twp. police at his home on Indian Wells Trail, which sits along the fifth hole at Sugar Valley Golf Club, according to police and Greene County property records.

Stafford was cited after a 911 caller said “a guy pulled a gun on us,” records show.

St. Pierre announced his retirement in 2017 after 24 years as superintendent in a career that spanned more than four decades.

He is a graduate of Miami University and the University of Dayton who formerly taught at Alter High School and later became principal at Trotwood-Madison High School.

