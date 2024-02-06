JUST IN: Road work OK’d near housing development, new Fairborn High School

Fairborn has approved using special tax district money to fund road work on a developing thoroughfare where the new high school is being built near Interstate 675.

City council Monday night approved repaving Commerce Center Boulevard from Garland Avenue to East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

The work is expected to cost about $1 million, and the city’s vote allows the work to be paid for through the Valle Greene/Commerce Center Tax Increment Financing Fund. The fund has about $1.1 million in it, according to Fairborn Assistant Engineer Manuel Jacobs.

That section of Commerce Center has not been repaved since it was completed in 2006, Jacobs said.

The Arden Place housing development is under construction east of Commerce Center south of Garland and north of East Dayton-Yellow Springs.

The new high school is being built on the west side of Commerce Center just north of Arden Place. The $82 million school is scheduled to be completed in August 2024, according to the district.

Jacobs said the road work may require a lane closure near the high school, but the Commerce Center project should have “very minimal impact” on school traffic.

