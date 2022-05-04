NEW DETAILS: Riverside road plan near Wright-Patterson, Air Force museum hits snag

RIVERSIDE — Repairs will be delayed to a barrier to improve traffic safety on a major Riverside thoroughfare near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Improvements to the crumbling Harshman Road concrete wall built in the 1970s to separate traffic will be pushed back to the fall after no businesses bid on the project, according to the city.
Riverside had hoped to start the work this summer to minimize delays and avoid school traffic, Riverside City Manager Joshua Rauch said.
That area of Harshman, which officials have said averages about 20,000 vehicles daily, also includes an exit for the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Riverside officials said contractors told them that timing conflicted with their schedules, leading to the lack of bids.
“I think that given where a lot of contractors are with their projects, it would have been difficult to schedule it during that timeframe, so they didn’t bid,” Rauch said.
The city will rebid the project — estimated at about $200,000 — with a target start date of this fall, he said.
