JUST IN: Two more local cities keep fireworks ban as Ohio law allowing them nears

Two more local cities have voted to keep their ban on fireworks before a state law allowing them on a limited basis starts July 1.
The Germantown and Oakwood city councils Monday night both approved legislation to continue outlawing fireworks. Similar moves have been approved by Dayton, Beavercreek and Fairborn.
“Council finds that the possession, sale, or discharge of fireworks poses a significant danger to the public and may cause serious injuries as well as significant property damage, especially in residential and business areas,” the measure approved by Oakwood states.
Germantown’s ordinance reaffirms “the ban on discharging, igniting or exploding fireworks” in that city.
Last year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 172. Starting next month, Ohio will allow the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks on private property except in communities choosing to opt out, according to the state.
Dayton opted out within weeks and Beavercreek followed this spring. Riverside has also discussed it.
The law will permit people to set off fireworks on specific days, including the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, records show.
They can’t be used by people in possession “or control of, or under the influence of, any intoxicating liquor, beer, or controlled substance,” according to the state.
About the Author