BreakingNews
3 area dispensaries issued dual-use licenses to sell recreational marijuana

JUST IN: With 100 new jobs planned, new Stratacache business to take root downtown

‘We’re committed to a continuous growth of ... our investment in the Dayton community,’ CEO says

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The former Premier Health building at 110 N. Main St. in downtown Dayton will be the home of a new “Sales Center of Excellence,” established by a company under the umbrella of Dayton-based global digital signage business Stratacache.

The new center will create more than 100 new tech jobs in downtown Dayton, “attracting STEM-savvy talent in data science, advanced sensors, digital display and complex network operations,” according to PRN, a Stratacache business that says it will recruit data scientists, retail media sales professionals and others to work there.

Stratacache owner and founder Chris Riegel bought the building late last year.

PRN, a Stratacache business, Monday announced the opening of the new center “which will extend PRN’s capability to create, deploy and support in-store retail media networks globally, with a primary focus on in-store and connected TV networks.”

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

The new center will help PRN focus on services for retailers competing for the $120-plus billion annual retail media spend in 2024 and beyond, the company said in a statement.

Stratacache’s aim is to help retail businesses create a better shopping experience for their own customers. The company creates technology that focuses on targeted advertising and helping retailers better understand what their customers want.

The new center is starting to hrie now, Riegel said in an interview Tuesday morning. Stratacache has about 350 employees in downtown Dayton; he envisions a day when a thousand of the company’s employees will work there.

Riegel envisions the new center advancing technology that harnesses connected and streaming TV and TV advertising. Streaming advertising in 2023 reached $6 billion; this year, that spending is expected to reach $30 billion, which comes out of the $100 billion annual television marketing space, Riegel said.

Broadcast advertising isn’t targeted “at all,” he said. Stratacache seeks to advance technology that helps brands create more targeted and efficient marketing.

“The sector is moving incredibly quickly,” Riegel, who is also Stratacache’s CEO, told the Dayton Daily News.

A statement from PRN said the center will grow in the Premier building to “deliver expertise that covers a full scope of in-store retail media, including in-store digital networks, programmatic retargeting, streaming/CTV (connected TV), mobile and digital out-of-home” business.

“Continuing to expand and evolve the Dayton tech ecosystem is critical for the growth of the local economy,” Riegel said in the company’s announcement. “We’re committed to a continuous growth of not only our digital media businesses but also our investment in the Dayton community.”

Riegel has been a steady investor in core downtown properties in the past five or more years. He bought what was Kettering Tower for $13 million in February 2019, a little over a year before the world of office work was forever changed. Today, the building at Second and Main streets, across from 110 N. Main St., has been renamed “Stratacache Tower.”

In Other News
1
Clayton woman gets 9-12 years for shooting ex in head, critically...
2
3 area dispensaries issued dual-use licenses to sell recreational...
3
New Morning Briefing: The group that gathers each month to battle gun...
4
NEW DETAILS: QuikTrip plans new Harrison Twp. store by spring 2025
5
Best of Dayton 2024: What is the best attraction? Here are the...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top