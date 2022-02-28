JUST IN: Wright-Patterson officer wins preliminary injunction in vaccine suit against Air Force

A federal judge has granted an Air Force Officer assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit against the Air Force over the service’s rejection of a request for a religious exemption from the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Michael Poffenbarger, a second lieutenant assigned to the 455th Operational Support Squadron at Wright-Patterson, sued in January over what he said was the “perfunctory” denial of a request for a religious exemption from the mandate.
The suit filed last month sought — and now has been granted — a preliminary injunction against the Air Force from taking “punitive action” against Poffenbarger.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose granted what he called a “relatively limited preliminary injunction” that “essentially preserves the status quo during the pendency of this matter to prevent defendants from imposing any further adverse action against Poffenbarger (only) for his refusal to comply with an order requiring him to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”
“The court finds that, at this stage of the litigation and based on what has been presented, Poffenbarger has shown a strong likelihood of success on the merits of his claims,” Rose wrote in the filing, which was issued Monday.
This story will be updated.
