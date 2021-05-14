Just over 1,000 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio

Ohio recorded just over 1,000 daily cases of coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 1,089,357, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The 1,014 cases was the third fewest number of daily cases reported in the last week. Over the last 21 days, Ohio is reporting an average of 1,307 cases a day.
Daily hospitalizations was also below the state’s 21-day average Friday. Ohio recorded 105 hospitalizations in the last day compared to the average of 112.
The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio also dropped below 900 for the first time in at least two weeks, according to ODH.
The state reported 878 patients Friday. It’s the 10th day in a row Ohio has seen a decreased in hospitalized COVID patients.
Ten ICU admissions were recorded in the last 24 hours in Ohio, bringing the state’s total to 7,965.
The state reported 87 deaths on Friday for a total of 19,528. Ohio updates COVID death data twice a week. Data can fluctuate because some states do not routinely report death data to ODH. The date a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.
Nearly 4,935,000 people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 4,320,777 people have finished it, as of Friday.
More than 42% of Ohioans have had one dose and nearly 37% have completed the vaccine.