Just over 1,000 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio

Ten ICU admissions were recorded in the last 24 hours in Ohio, bringing the state’s total to 7,965.

The state reported 87 deaths on Friday for a total of 19,528. Ohio updates COVID death data twice a week. Data can fluctuate because some states do not routinely report death data to ODH. The date a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.

Nearly 4,935,000 people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 4,320,777 people have finished it, as of Friday.

More than 42% of Ohioans have had one dose and nearly 37% have completed the vaccine.