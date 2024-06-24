Juvenile arrested after car hits cruiser during police chase in Huber Heights

Around 1:43 a.m. Saturday, officers noticed a white Chevrolet Cruze driving with its lights off and failing to stay in its lane. The car nearly hit a median near Old Troy Pike/Bufort Boulevard.

Police initiated a traffic stop, believing the driver may be intoxicated.

The car fled from officers, driving toward the south end of Old Troy Pike while going approximately 35 mph, according to police.

Officers conducted PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuvers and started to box-in the car when the driver reportedly accelerated and hit a cruiser.

The driver was able to continue fleeing in the car and eventually drove onto a lawn near apartments in the Bufort Boulevard and Fisher Drive area. The driver got out of the car and went into the apartment complex, according to police.

Officers later found the driver in the area and took him into custody.